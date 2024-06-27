DRDO successfully concludes six flight trials of ‘ABHYAS’

New Delhi: DRDO successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) – ‘ABHYAS’ with improved booster configuration from the integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur of Odisha on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that it is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot indigenously made by the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

Objectives like safe release of booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved.

ABHYAS offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems.