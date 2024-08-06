DRDO scientists develop PBAT-based biodegradable packaging

Hyderabad: A team of scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed PBAT-based biodegradable packaging, revolutionising the market with eco-friendly alternatives that decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue.

Dr. K Veerabrahmam, Scientist, DRDO and his team at Advanced Systems Laboratory of DRDO at Hyderabad developed biodegradable packaging products using PBAT, a biodegradable polymer derived from petroleum products or plant oils.

This innovative technology has been shared with over 40 industries free of cost, aiming for widespread adoption across the country and the world, the team said on Tuesday.

PBAT-based biodegradable packaging is set to transform the market with its remarkable strength and durability, comparable to conventional plastics. These products offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on quality.

Extensive environmental impact studies, including the IS 17088 test, have confirmed that these biodegradable bags decompose within three months, leaving no harmful residue and ensuring they are compostable, it said.