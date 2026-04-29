DRDO & Indian Navy conduct maiden successful Salvo launch of NASM-SR missiles

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New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden Salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Indian Navy’s helicopter platform, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

During the trial, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter, making it the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant boost to India’s indigenous naval capabilities, the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully completed advanced hydrodynamic performance assessment and model testing for a frontline warship project.

The work, led by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, demonstrated high-end capabilities in hull hydrodynamics, CFD simulations, and experimental testing, matching leading international standards in accuracy and reliability.

The DRDO posted on X, “Naval Science & Technological Laboratory(NSTL), DRDO in collaboration with Warship Design Bureau of Indian Navy, has successfully completed Hydrodynamic Performance Assessment and Model Testing of Frontline Indian Naval Ship Project.”

“Comprehensive capabilities were demonstrated in Hull hydrodynamic, CFD-based simulation and experimental model testing, covering critical parameters such as resistance, propulsion, sea keeping and manoeuvrability. The outcomes were benchmarked against leading international standards, establishing parity in accuracy, reliability and technical depth,” it added.

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The project deliverables were formally handed over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, to Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, in the presence of senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy officials.

Earlier today, Advanced Armoured Platforms (Tracked and Wheeled), designed and developed by Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, were unveiled by the Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat at the premises of the DRDO’s laboratory in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the platforms have been developed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the Defence Forces.

Both the platforms have been integrated with an indigenously designed & developed 30 mm Crewless Turret, with advanced features to meet the mobility, firepower and protection requirements. Integrated with a high-power engine and automatic transmission, these platforms possess a high power-to-weight ratio, higher speed capabilities, gradient and obstacle negotiating capability, STANAG level 4 and 5 protection with modular blast and ballistic protection all around. Amphibian with improved water obstacle crossing capability by incorporating hydro jets provides operational flexibility.

As per the Ministry, the 30 mm crewless turret, along with the 7.62 mm PKT gun, is configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles as well. The base design has the capabilities to be configured for multiple roles. The indigenous content is to the tune of 65%, with plans to increase it to 90%.

(Source: ANI)