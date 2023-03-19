Drama after Delhi police notice to Rahul over his ‘sexual assault’ on women remark

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday witnessed a massive drama with the Congress workers taking to the streets after the Delhi police served a notice to their party leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech made during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

A few of them were detained by the Police for posing a threat to the law and order of the city.

Soon after the Police served a notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech made in connection with alleged sexual assault on women, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a number of party workers gathered outside his residence in Tughlak lane area to stage a protest.

The protestors were raising slogans against the Delhi Police and Centre.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, extra police force which was deployed in the morning, detained the protesters.

Delhi Police has said that they only want to take action against the culprits who sexually assaulted the women.

Gandhi has assured the Delhi Police that he will share the information about the claims that he had made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in Srinagar, and also said that he needed some time for this.

“We have met Rahul Gandhi, he has said that he needs time to give his statement. Mr Gandhi said that the Yatra was so long and he needed to recollect who had connected him and his team. After receiving details he has assured to share them with us,” said a police official who did not wish to be named.

According to sources, the police team on March 15 had waited for three hours at Gandhi’s residence to serve him notice, however, he did not meet them. Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one and a half hours.

After a team of Delhi Police reached the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the party said that the “harassment will deepen its conviction to seek answers”.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police’s cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers,” Congress said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions over the police and asked that under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi’s residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which got over 45 days ago.