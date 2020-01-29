Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with Dream Achiever’s award

Mumbai: The prestigious Dream Achiever’s award 2020 was conferred on KISS and KIIT Founder, Odisha’s Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samant on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Hosted by Nana Nani Foundation and Films Today magazine of Mumbai the award was handed over by His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Sri Bhagat Singh Koshyari in an impressive event organised at The Club in Andheri West in Mumbai.

Sahayam Singhania, chairman of Ennar Group was also present on this occasion. Representative of Dr Samanta received the award on his behalf.