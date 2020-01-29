Dr Achyuta Samanta receives Dream Achiever's Award

Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with Dream Achiever’s award

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The prestigious Dream Achiever’s award 2020 was conferred on KISS and KIIT Founder, Odisha’s Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samant on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Related News

Girl from Odisha’s Cuttack district murdered in Chennai

Cabinet nod for MTP Bill for legal abortion services

Undertrial found dead in Tripura jail, officials dub it…

Mumbai prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

Hosted by Nana Nani Foundation and Films Today magazine of Mumbai the award was handed over by His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Sri Bhagat Singh Koshyari in an impressive event organised at The Club in Andheri West in Mumbai.

Sahayam Singhania, chairman of Ennar Group was also present on this occasion. Representative of Dr Samanta received the award on his behalf.

You might also like
State

Girl from Odisha’s Cuttack district murdered in Chennai

Nation

Cabinet nod for MTP Bill for legal abortion services

Nation

Undertrial found dead in Tripura jail, officials dub it suicide

Nation

Mumbai prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.