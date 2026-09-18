Double blow for Mamata Banerjee: After losing symbol, faction’s candidate Sanchita Pradhan withdraws from Nandigram

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Nandigram: In a setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, its candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) on Friday withdrew her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency by-election, leaving the faction without a candidate in the seat ahead of the October 6 polling.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said her party would back Congress in Nandigram and in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

“We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation,” Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

The development came hours after the Election Commission of India stripped both rival TMC factions of the party’s name and the “Flowers and Grass” symbol, allotting the Mamata faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol.

The Arup Roy-led faction was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol. Both groups will be treated as recognised political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Sanchita Pradhan reportedly decided after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, where she was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

With Sanchita’s withdrawal, no candidate from Mamata Banerjee’s faction remains in the fray for the Nandigram seat, effectively leaving a clear contest for the BJP in the constituency.

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The ECI’s interim order came a day after it barred the rival factions from using the TMC’s name and traditional symbol for the upcoming bypolls and directed them to submit alternative names and symbols.

The Mamata faction had last week announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) as its candidate for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar. The bypolls to the two constituencies are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

The withdrawal of Sanchita’s nomination leaves the Mamata faction without a candidate in Nandigram. Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan from Nandigram, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP’s candidate, Hasirani Rath, is also in the fray.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari gave up the constituency and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda. The Mamata faction has fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from the constituency, while Congress has nominated Mohd. Abdullahil Kafi and the CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali.

Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections will be held on October 6, and counting will take place on October 9.