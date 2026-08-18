Donation Theft Case: Former Ram Temple trust chief Champat Rai given clean chit

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Lucknow: Former Ram Temple Trust chief Champat Rai has been given a clean chit by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The SIT has also cleared the name of Anil Mishra, a former member of the Trust.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Monday handed over the Special Investigation Team’s final report in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action.

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Both the members had resigned from their positions at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 27 amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving temple donations.

They were both then questioned by the SIT on the process of donation management at the temple.

Also Read: Police Record Statement Of Champat Rai On Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Case