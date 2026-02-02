Donald Trump reduces reciprocal tariff on India from 25% to 18%

Advertisement

Washington D.C: In a major step in strengthening relationship with India, United States of America President Donald John Trump reduced the reciprocal tariff from 25% to 18%.

Taking to his X handle (Truth Social), Trump said that he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning and called him one of his greatest friends. Both the leaders discussed about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine.

“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!,” Trump wrote on the social media handle.

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” he added.

He further said that the Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” the American president hoped.

“Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump mentioned.

Meanwhile, Modi thanked President Trump for announcing reduction of tariff on Indian products. “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” the Prime Minister said in an X post.

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace,” Modi assured.

“I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” he asserted.