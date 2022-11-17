Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes facility soon: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New-Delhi: In a bid to curb LPG theft, Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) cylinders will come up soon with QR code facility which will help regulate the domestic cylinders. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Petroleum Minister took to twitter and shared a video. He wrote, “Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones, when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders.”

Fueling Traceability!

A remarkable innovation – this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones – when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

The QR code will be passed through the label of the existing cylinder and will be welded on the new cylinder.

The code-based track and trace initiative on LPG cylinders will give a boost to resolve issues of pilferage, and tracing and ensure better inventory management of the cylinders.

In the first lot, a total number of 20,000 LPG cylinders will be embedded with QR code and all the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will be embedded with QR Code next three month. A special sticker will be added on all old LPG cylinders.