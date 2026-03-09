Domestic LPG Cylinder Booking Rule Changed: Consumers can book next cylinder only after 25-days

Delhi: The government of India has today increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days.

With this change, households can plan their refills more efficiently, and oil marketing companies can manage their inventory better.

Earlier, consumers could book a refill within 21 days of the previous delivery. However, due to panic buying and stockpiling, the government has extended the waiting period by four days.

This decision aims to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution of cooking gas, especially amid global energy concerns and tensions in the Middle East.

This move is expected to curb black marketing and ensure that genuine consumers receive their LPG cylinders without any issues.

The new rule is beneficial for consumers as it ensures a steady supply of cooking gas and prevents artificial shortages.