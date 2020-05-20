Domestic flights to recommence operations from May 25: Civil Aviation Minister

Bhubaneswar: Domestic flights will re-commence operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, informed Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

All airports and air carriers have been informed to be ready for operations from May 25 and SOPs for passenger movement have also been issued by the Civil Aviation ministry, he added.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

Passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25,