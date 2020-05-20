Air India

Domestic flights to recommence operations from May 25: Civil Aviation Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Domestic flights  will re-commence operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, informed Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri  on Wednesday.

All airports and air carriers have been informed to be ready for operations from May 25 and SOPs for passenger movement have also been issued by the Civil Aviation ministry, he added.

Passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25,

