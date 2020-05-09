Domestic flight operations to resume by May 15!

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Ministry is mulling over to restart domestic flight services by May 15 before lockdown 3.0 ends.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, during his interview to Outlook, said, “We are planning to start domestic flight operations even before May 15. My effort will be to try and move in the direction of starting it very soon.”

Puri, however, said that the domestic air services will resume operation only after evaluating all factors.

Sources said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard also will be issued.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the commercial flight operations remain suspended since March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.