Domestic commercial air operations to cease from Tuesday midnight

By IANS
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines will cease with effect from the midnight of Tuesday in view of the coronavirus scare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

However, there was no mention of the date of resumptions of these operations. Further details are awaited.

“Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on March 24, 2020,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The restrictions shall not apply to cargo flights.”

Earlier in the day, aviation sector regulator, Director General of Civil Aviation, said there are no restrictions on domestic and foreign air operators to carry out cargo operations.

“Currently, there are no restrictions on domestic or foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations at any airport in India. All stakeholders kindly note,” DGCA tweeted on Monday.

However, all international passenger flights have been prohibited from landing in India from Sunday for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, due to the lockdown implemented in Delhi, passengers were left stranded outside T1D terminal building due to unavailability of public transport.

Presently only a few DTC buses connect the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the city.

