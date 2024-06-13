Doda terror attacks: J&K Police release sketches of four terrorists, put Rs 20 lakh reward on them

Jammu: J&K Police on Thursday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district. The police also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh, Rs five lakh on each to anyone giving tangible information leading to these terrorists.

On Wednesday around 1.45 a.m. terrorists fired at a joint ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

In another incident, terrorists attacked a search party in the Gandoh area of the same district resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

A police spokesman said that the J&;K Police have released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh.

“A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced. Police appeal to the people to provide information about the presence and movement of these terrorists,” he said.

Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.