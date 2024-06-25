Doctors perform rare surgery, Removed live worm from man’s nose in UP’s Prayagraj

Nation
By Sunita 0
live worm in man's nose

Prayagraj (UP): In a rare surgery, doctors at Nazareth Hospital removed a live foreign body (zoic) from the nose of a man in Prayagraj.

Doctors said one of the nostrils of Cecil Andrew had been bleeding for several days, and he felt strange movements inside the nose.

On examination, a live worm was found hidden deep inside his left nostril.

This operation was carried out by Dr Subhash Chandra Verma, a surgeon in the ENT Department of the hospital, using the telescope method without damaging the surrounding tissues.

“The patient bathed in the stagnant water of a waterfall in Uttarakhand two weeks ago. It is common to see leeches stuck to the external parts of the body of people who bathe in a pond or lake, but finding a leech inside the nose is a strange and rare incident. Fortunately, the zoic did not travel to the brain or eye,” he said.

Verma added that the patient is healthy and recovering.

Also Read: 13 passengers hospitalized as Korean flight dips 26,900 feet in just 15 mins

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sunita 5682 news 10 comments

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.