Doctor refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe, baby dies

A baby died in mother's womb as the doctor refused to perform a C-Section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in Karnataka.

Baby dies in mother womb
Yadgir (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a baby died in mother’s womb as the doctor refused to perform a C-Section surgery until the family paid Rs 10,000 bribe to her in Karnataka’s Yadgir district.

The district administration suspended the gynecologist on Friday.

Dr. Pallavi Poojari, Gynecologist attached to the district hospital of Yadgir is the suspended doctor.

According to authorities, Sangeetha, a local homemaker, had come for delivery to the district hospital on Thursday. Dr. Pallavi had allegedly asked for a Rs 10,000 bribe to conduct cesarean surgery on her. The family of Sujatha, who did not have money, left to arrange the money from relatives and friends.

Only after the money was paid to her, she performed the surgery. However, as the delivery got delayed, the baby died in the womb.

The family and relatives alleged that the negligence of the gynecologist was responsible for the death of the baby.

They protested in the premises of the hospital.

The District Commissioner R. Snehal after getting the report placed the doctor under suspension.

