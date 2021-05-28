Jaipur: A day after Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli’s car was attacked in Dharsoni village of the district by unidentified miscreants, a doctor couple was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday by unknown bikers in Bharatpur, prompting the opposition to question the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The victims have been identified as Sudeep Gupta and his wife Seema Gupta, both medical doctors by profession.

The doctor couple was in the car when two bike-borne miscreants started firing on them indiscriminately, leaving both dead on the spot. The bodies have been kept at the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

The police have a launched a probe to identify and nab the assailants.

Attacked the ruling Congress government in the state, Rajsthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said, “Yesterday night there was an attack on an MP and today a doctor couple was shot dead in broad daylight. The Chief Minister should strengthen law and order in the state or else people will take to the streets to protest against the pathetic law and order situation in Rajasthan.”