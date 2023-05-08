Doctor couple held for torturing adopted daughter in Guwahati

Guwahati: A doctor couple and their domestic help were arrested for allegedly torturing their four-year-old girl in Guwahati, whom they adopted three years ago, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested psychiatrist Sangeeta Baruah from Meghalaya on Saturday night, a day after her husband, Dr. Walliul Islam, a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon from Guwahati’s Manipur Basti area, said an officer.

On Friday, one of their neighbours reached the police station along with the photograph of the minor, tied on the terrace in the summer heat, after which the area police registered a suo motu case against the couple under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

During the interrogation, the doctor confessed that he used to hit the minor with an iron rod and even poured hot water on her body, the police said.

The couple’s domestic help, Lakshmi Rai, was also arrested shortly after the doctor.

Lakshmi confessed to the cops that the doctors asked her to tie the kid on the terrace to punish the kid for being ‘disobedient’ and ‘naughty’, said the police.

According to the police, the couple claims to have adopted the child three and a half years ago, but there is no documentation of adoption.

The child was rescued and taken to a government shelter in Guwahati, where she was also provided medical care.

Since the minor was not adopted legally, police are also trying to find the source from which the couple got the child, said an official aware of the matter.