Doctor couple among 5 killed in a massive fire in Dhanbad hospital

Dhanbad: In a tragic incident, atleast five people including a doctor couple was killed in a massive fire incident in a private nursing home in Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

The deceased include the medical establishment’s owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

Reports says, the fire started from the storeroom of the nursing home at around 2 am in the Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details awaited.