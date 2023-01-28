Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in a massive fire in Dhanbad hospital

A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad where doctor couple were killed

By Abhilasha 0

Dhanbad: In a tragic incident, atleast five people including a doctor couple was killed in a massive fire incident in a private nursing home in Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

The deceased include the medical establishment’s owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

Reports says, the fire started from the storeroom of the nursing home at around 2 am in the Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Delhi BJP’s 2-day Executive Committee meeting begins

Minor girl student dies of cardiac arrest at school in…

India could emerge as major power next year

1 of 5,531