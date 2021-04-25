Doctor claims COVID-19 patients can use empty nebulizer to improve level of blood oxygen, later apologized; Watch video

By WCE 9
doctor nebulizer
Pic Credit:twitter/awanish sharan

Hospitals across different states in India continue to face shortage of oxygen as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the second wave. Hundreds of patients have died by now due to lack of oxygen supply.

The government has allegedly miserably failed to supply oxygen to all the COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, a video of a doctor claiming that an empty nebulizer can improve the level of blood oxygen is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Dr Alok from Sarvoday Hospital in Faridabad claimed that patients can use a nebulizer for breathing. However, other doctors and experts have warned that there is no scientific base in Dr. Alok’s claims.

“I am showing you a trick. You can do this. This is the nebuliser. This is the machine where we put the medicine. But don’t use any medicine. Use the empty nebuliser. Sit down. Put it on your nose and switch on the machine. There is enough oxygen in the environment. Don’t rush after oxygen cylinders. Don’t put your life at stake. Stay at home. Thank you,’ Dr Alok can be seen saying in the video as he demonstrates the entire process.

However, many experts declined the claims of Dr Alok.

The Chairman of Medanta Institute Of Liver Transplantation And Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Arvinder Singh Soni tweeted, “The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited”.

Similarly, Sarvodaya Healthcare also tweeted, “Always consult a medical practitioner before allowing any #medication practice, especially for #treatment of severe conditions. Do not fall prey to any information without an authorized source.

Later, Dr. Alok also apologized for the viral video.

“Hi, I am Dr Alok. A video of me went viral yesterday which says nebuliser is an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. This is not true. I am repeating myself this is not true. Probably I wanted to say something else and couldn’t frame it properly. With folded hands, I am telling you nebuliser is not an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. I wanted to give some other message. Take care. Thank you,” he said in another video.

