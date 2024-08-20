Doctor arrested for raping nurse in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: A doctor was arrested for raping a nurse in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh. The crime reportedly took place at the residence of the doctor, which is inside the premises of a hospital, run by him. Two staff members of the hospital also allegedly helped the doctor in this crime and hence were arrested.

The victim is said to be a 20-year-old Dalit nurse.

The accused has been identified as a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor. He was reportedly running the private hospital in Moradabad for the last five years.

Following the incident on Saturday night, the victim’s father reportedly lodged an FIR on Sunday morning and on the basis of the complaint, Police swung into action.

As per the complaint, the victim nurse was on night duty on Saturday. Accordingly, she reached the hospital at 7 pm on that day.

“Around midnight, a nurse and ward boy told her that the doctor had called her at his residence inside the hospital campus. She refused but they dragged her to the room and bolted the door from outside,” the father told the police, reported Indian Express.

Police conducted raid on the hospital on Sunday morning and arrested the doctor. The ward boy and the nurse, who allegedly helped the doctor in commitment of the crime, have also been arrested for ‘forcibly taking her to the doctor’s room’.

The doctor was reportedly booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and under Section 63 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the nurse and the ward boy were booked under Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.