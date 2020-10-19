Do you know you can check WhatsApp status of others without letting them know? Here’s how

Most of us use Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp. This is a great way to stay connected with each other especial during this COVID pandemic. Most of us have been spending most of their time at home on social media apps. In such a situation, users change their profile picture and WhatsApp Status from time to time.

With this, we are all aware that whenever we see someone’s status on WhatsApp, that person gets to know that who has checked the status. But today we are going to tell you the WhatsApp trick of such a work through which you will also see the WhatsApp status and the person in front will not even know.

A feature of such a work has been given in WhatsApp itself, with the help of which you will see the WhatsApp status and no one will know, then let us give you information about what is that WhatsApp Feature .

The name of this WhatsApp feature is Read receipt. One of the advantages of this feature is that we all know that by disabling this feature, the front person does not know that you have read their message because it does not tick the blue when it is disabled.

On disabling this feature, only the double tick mark is visible to the sender of the message, in such a situation it is not possible to know what time you have received the message. At the same time, this feature has another advantage.

If you want to see someone’s WhatsApp Status, then you will also have to disable this feature. After disabling, if you see the WhatsApp status of anyone, then they will not be aware that you have seen the status.

To disable the read receipt feature, first go to WhatsApp settings. After that you have to tap on the privacy option in the account section. Here you will get the option of read receipt, it has to be disabled.

As soon as you disable this feature, after that whenever you see someone’s WhatsApp status, they will not know that you have checked their status.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)