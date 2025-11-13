DNA test confirms Red Fort blast suspect as Dr Umar; origin of explosive being traced

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

While exclusively speaking with ANI, senior police officials said the confirmation came after days of detailed forensic analysis conducted. A senior police officer revealed that after the explosion, Umar’s leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator of the car, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the car blasted.

DNA profiling has conclusively identified the deceased as Dr. Umar Un Nabi. His sample was matched with his mother’s DNA to establish the relationship,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The DNA samples of Dr Umar’s mother and brother were collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory where they were matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA.DNA profiling is considered to be a powerful tool in forensic science for identifying suspects or victims, and it also establishes biological relationships.

“This is a powerful tool and gold standard in forensic science for identifying suspects, victims, and establishing biological relationships, and it is used in cases like criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, and paternity tests,” he said

A total of 21 biological samples were sent to the FSL for examination. A total of 12 deaths inthe Red Fort blast, including the primary suspect. The remaining samples were collected from other victims and biological traces found on nearby damaged vehicles, including cars and e-rickshaws that were affected by the explosion.

Sources said the identification of Umar is a major breakthrough in the ongoing probe into the Delhi terror blast case, which left several people dead and triggered panic in the national capital. The blast occurred near Red Fort, a high-security and heritage zone, raising serious security concerns.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing the origin of the explosives, possible handlers, and whether the incident was part of a larger conspiracy. The forensic confirmation is expected to help the police link other evidence, including call records, CCTV footage, and material recovered from the vehicle.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies continue to jointly investigate the terror angle behind the incident, with multiple teams deployed across Delhi and neighbouring states to track possible associates of the deceased suspect.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team, accompanied by a sniffer dog, carried out an investigation in Khandawali village, Faridabad, where a red Ford EcoSport was seized. The vehicle is suspected to be linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Earlier, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Sources said that before the car blast on Monday evening, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm, the sources said, noting that investigative agencies are probing Umar’s mobile phone and signal history.

Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport car. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. Delhi Police had also shared the car’s details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

Delhi Police had alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to look out and search for red colour Ford Eco Sport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20.

The National Investigation Agency is likely to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad’s Dhouj as part of its extensive probe into the Delhi car blast case, involving the involvement of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module.

