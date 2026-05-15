DMRC set to unveil Hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi set to initiate Hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Central Vista area of Delhi today.

This bus service was launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The service will be available for the citizens on all working days from Monday to Friday, excluding Gazetted Holidays. Bus timing for morning is 8.30 AM to 12.30 PM and for the afternoon 3.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is providing two state-of-the-art hydrogen-fuelled buses to DMRC under this initiative.

As per ANI reports, the bus has a seating capacity of 35 passengers, equipped with GPS-based tracking and CCTV systems for real-time monitoring, safety, punctuality, and route adherence.

New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal flagged off the NDMC bus shuttle service for NDMC employees from Amrit Kal Niwas, NDMC Housing Complex, Jor Bagh to NDMC office. He also travelled on the bus with other employees.

Advertisement

Bus service will connect nearby government offices with Central Secretariat Metro Station and Sewa Tirtha Metro Station.

This move will encourage people to use public transport and reduce dependence on private transport.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, launched an integrated hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi’s Central Vista area today. Under this initiative, Indian Oil… pic.twitter.com/X1yJAJgRHU — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026