DMRC prohibits filming Insta reels, videos inside Delhi metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has prohibited passengers from filming dance videos or Instagram reels inside the Delhi Metro, and if caught, passengers will be penalised.

“Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,” the DMRC reiterated in a release.

In a tweet, DMRC urged travelers not to cause trouble for other passengers. “Travel, don’t cause trouble,” the DMRC tweeted.

DMRC has warned passengers numerous times not to film videos or disturb other passengers. In recent months, more people have been creating Instagram reels on metro coaches. Several such videos have gone viral on social media.

A DMRC official told Hindustan Times, “Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters.”

This is not the first time that Delhi Metro has issued such a message. Back in February, DMRC used a reference from the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ and wrote, “Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho”.