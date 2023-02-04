DMK MLAs wears school uniform attend Puducherry assembly session

Puducherry: DMK MLAs, dressed in school uniform, arrived at Puducherry Assembly Hall to protest against non- provision of uniforms, cycles and laptops to school students on Friday.

DMK MLAs Nazim, Anibal Kennedy, Sampath, Senthilkumar and Naga Thiagarajan, arrived at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on cycles. They donned in school uniform and carried bags full of books. The protest was led by leader of the opposition R Siva.

The legislator alleged that the school session is about to end but the government has not yet given uniforms and cycles to the students.

The DMK MLAs in #Puducherry reached the assembly today wearing school uniforms to condemn the government’s delay in distributing free uniforms, laptops, cycles, notebooks to government school students. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kKL4IrDdrB — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 3, 2023

Later, the DMK members led by R Siva told the media, “Even after one and a half years have passed, uniforms and books have not been provided to the government school students. Against which we have protested by wearing uniform.”