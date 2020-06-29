dmk mp kicks policeman

DMK Ex-MP kicks Police officer, Video goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Due to covid-19 spread, security check has been tightened across the country. At this time the video of Tamil Nadu’s Ex-MP K Arjunan kicking a Police officer on duty has gone viral.

According to sources, the former DMK MP of Tamil Nadu K Arjunan was going to some place when on duty police officers stopped him near a check post. The police officers sought the E-Pass of the vehicle from the former MP as per lock down guidelines. However, Arjunan became infuriated with it and started shouting at the police officers. He was seen pushing a cop in the video.

 

Later when the police officers tried to stop him, Arjunan became angry and even kicked one of the police personnel. After the scuffle, the ex-MP left the place on his car.

 

