DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at 3 pm

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Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at 3 pm. Notably, Shivakumar earlier in the day met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met the Governor to informally discuss the swearing-in of the new CM and council of Ministers.

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The Karnataka Congress is set to hold a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today at 4 PM amid ongoing organisational deliberations, leadership speculation, and continued political sparring over the internal dynamics of the ruling party.

The CLP meeting comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect on Friday. Siddaramaiah had been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar clarified that decisions regarding Rajya Sabha nominations and other organisational appointments, including MLCs, rest entirely with the party leadership in New Delhi.