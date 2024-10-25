Diwali Gift: Zero power cuts till November 15, people rejoice!

In a welcome Diwali gift, this government is announcing zero power cuts from October 28 till November 15. The residents of this state are truly delighted. CM Yogi Adityanath made several important announcements regarding major festivals such as Diwali and Chhath. He added that special attention should be given to law and order.

In the months of November and December several festivals such as Dhanteras, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaidooj and Chhath. Apart from these there are several fares like Panchkosi, 14 Kosi Parikrama, Kartik Purnima Snan etc.

Peace, security and good governance should be ensured during this time. The entire team of UP government including the police and administration shall remain alert 24×7.

The CM further said that it should be ensured that there is uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours in the entire state from 28 October to 15 November. Necessary preparations should be made by the Power Corporation in this regard.

The grand Ayodhya Deepotsav is to be organized on 30 October this year. This is the first Deepotsav after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram. In such a situation, the arrangements for safety-security and crowd management should be better in both the important events. All necessary preparations should be completed on time.

Cleanliness should be ensured during Chhath puja at rivers, reservoirs and ghats. Further, traffic management should also be done. Emergency health services and trauma services should continue uninterrupted. Doctors should be readily available everywhere, be it a village or a city, the CM asked the administration to ensure the above mentioned rules.