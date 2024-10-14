Diwali 2024: Delhi bans firecracker licenses and manufacturing

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce pollution and related ailments, Delhi has banned firecracker licenses and manufacturing, said reports on Monday. The newly appointed CM Atishi has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) to impose a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, online sale, and bursting of firecrackers.

However, it was observed that various types of crackers were sold and burst under the guise of green crackers, leading to severe pollution levels. In 2023, there was also a complete ban on crackers. In 2014, PM levels used to be 324, which have now reduced to 188. PM 2.5 has also decreased by 46 per cent. PM 10 has witnessed a 42 percent decline between 2014 and 2023.

The Delhi Chief Minister has decided and directed the DPCC to ban the manufacturing, storage, online sale, bursting, etc. Delhi Police issued licenses for selling crackers each year, so directions have been issued to the Delhi Police not to grant any licenses for the storage, sale, or manufacturing of crackers to help reduce pollution.

Further it has been noticed that people in Delhi secretly bring crackers from other states. The government appealed to neighboring states to adhere to the NGT order.