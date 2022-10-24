Diwali 2022: Indian Railways announces festival special Rajdhani Train, check route, timings here

Indian Railways has announced a festive special Rajdhani Train between New Delhi and Patna. This decision was made in order to clear out the extra rush during festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja as people tend to travel home during this time.

Railways have began the Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train between New Delhi and Patna.

New Delhi-Patna Special Train timings

As per the notice, the 02250 New Delhi – Patna Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022, and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day.

While, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will leave from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.

The New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will only stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations en route in both sections. The trains have AC class accommodations.

Earlier, Indian Railways declared that it will launch 82 special trains during the holiday season in October as the rush increases greatly during the festive time specially. This programme made it easier, more comfortable, and more convenient for travellers to travel during holidays like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali. With these special trains, passenger can travel easily on a variety of routes around India.

Meanwhile, railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw launched India’s first aluminium goods train rake in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. With the launch of this freight train, Indian Railways reaches a new milestone today.

The speciality of this aluminium goods train is it has a greater capacity for hauling freight while being lighter than its predecessors. The rake is 180 tonnes lighter than current steel rakes, allowing it to travel the same distance at a higher speed and with less power. The Indian Railways will save more than 14,500 tonnes of carbon with the start of this train.