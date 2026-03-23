District Judge receives bomb threat on email by unknown person in Andhra Pradesh

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Amaravati: The District Judge of Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly received a bomb threat on email by an unknown person today.

The unknown person on email reportedly claims that a bomb had been planted in the court premises.

After receiving the mail, the district court judge immediately informed the police at Chilakalapudi police station. Information regarding this bomb threat was given by Nabi, Circle Inspector (CI) of the same police station.

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As per ANI reports, Police are conducting thorough checks in and around the court and precautionary measure are being taken as the entry into the court has been restricted until green signals.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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