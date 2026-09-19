Disha Salian case: Father Satish Salian serves notice to Aaditya Thackeray, demands apology, Rs 500 Cr compensation

Advertisement

Mumbai: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian in a court case, on Saturday said that a legal notice demanding an apology and Rs 500 crore compensation was sent to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Ojha said the notice was also in response to a threat allegedly issued against them, adding that everyone is equal under the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha said, “One of our junior lawyers is serving a notice right now. The notice demands an apology and a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs 500 crore in compensation. Everyone is equal under the Constitution. Regarding the threat he issued, saying he wouldn’t let us practice law, we came here to show them: ‘Look, we are coming right to your doorstep to serve this notice.’ Bring as many goons as you want; do whatever you please.”

Earlier in the day, Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, had said that he planned to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai in connection with the ongoing investigation into his daughter’s death.

Satish Salian had said that he and his lawyer were scheduled to reach Thackeray’s residence at 4 pm. He had said that the visit was related to a legal notice over what he described as defamation. Speaking about the visit, he had said that they wanted to show the “power of the common man”.

“We have scheduled our arrival there (Aaditya Thackeray’s residence) for 4:00 pm; we are going because my lawyer is being threatened, told that he cannot practice law,” he told ANI.

“We intend to show them the power of the common man and demonstrate what we are capable of. We intend to serve a notice concerning the defamation committed against me. Whether they accept the notice or not is up to them. We will do what we have to do. If they accept it, fine; if not, we will send it later through the court…” he added.

Advertisement

Aaditya Thackeray had earlier denied knowing Disha Salian. In a post that he shared on X, Thackeray said he had “never met” her and described the repeated linking of his name to the case as an “evidence-free” attempt at character assassination. He also said the fresh investigation should continue without what he called political distractions.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

This comes amid a fresh CBI investigation into the death of Disha Salian, who worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager. Salian died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case. The Bombay High Court has since directed a fresh probe by the CBI.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy.

(Source: ANI)