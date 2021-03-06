Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress MP and Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Trivedi was welcomed to the BJP by party chief JP Nadda in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Welcoming Trivedi into the party, Nadda said: “I used to say to him (Trivedi) that he is the right person in the wrong party. Now, the right person is in the right party.”

Nadda further said that Trivedi has paid the price for his principles.

“For principles and commitment to serve the nation, he resigned from Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP,” Nadda said.

After joining BJP, Trivedi said that for other political parties, the family becomes a priority while his priority is to serve the nation.

“Now, real ‘Poriborton’ (change) will take place in West Bengal,” Trivedi said.

Last month, Trivedi resigned from Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress.

You might also like
Nation

Platform Ticket Price Increases From Rs 10 To Rs 30

Nation

Amit Shah To Launch Door-To-Door Campaign In Tamil Nadu on Sunday

Nation

Over 18K Cases, India’s Tally Highest In 6 Weeks

Nation

Farmers To Block KMP Expressway For 5 Hours Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.