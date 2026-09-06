Dinesh Sharma appointed as Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dinesh Sharma as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. His appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

62-year-old Dinesh Sharma is a BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He has previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022. He has also served as the Mayor of Lucknow and taught commerce at Lucknow University.

He was an academician and professor of commerce at the University of Lucknow since 1990s and has guided my research scholars.

He will succeed Admiral D.K. Joshi (Retd.) in the Lieutenant Governor role. Admiral D.K. Joshi has served as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory since October 2017.

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Sharma’s current Rajya Sabha term was scheduled to end on November 25. His appointment marks a change in leadership of the Union Territory.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dr Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with effect from the date he assumes charge of office: Rashtrapati Bhavan — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026