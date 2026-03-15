Dilip Ghosh calls Shashi Panja a “drama queen” after BJP–TMC clash in Kolkata

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Kolkata: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh lashed out at West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, calling her a “drama queen” following a clash between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata’s Girish Park area.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh alleged that Panja was staging drama after the clash and claimed that people brought by her were beaten during the confrontation.

“She (Shashi Panja) brought 50 people, and they all got beaten up. If she had brought 200 people, we would have beaten them all. For those who don’t know the history of Shashi Panja, let me tell you. When Sudip Banerjee was arrested by the CBI, these people brought a mob of hundreds and attacked our state office… She looks innocent but is staging a drama. Drama queen,” he said.

Ghosh also referred to the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that it had generated enthusiasm among the public. “The Prime Minister’s message yesterday has thrilled people. Any doubts they had have been dispelled,” he said.

The remarks came after clashes broke out between workers of the BJP and the ruling TMC in the Girish Park area of north Kolkata, reportedly involving stone pelting that left several people injured.

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According to the Kolkata Police, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the vandalism reported during the incident. Police said a suo motu case has been registered and clarified that no formal complaint has been filed by either political party so far.

Authorities also confirmed that eight police personnel were injured during the clashes while attempting to control the situation. The incident reportedly resulted in several workers from both parties sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile, Shashi Panja accused BJP workers of attacking TMC supporters and pelting stones at her residence, claiming that more than 50 TMC workers were injured in the clash.

The political confrontation comes as West Bengal prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, where the TMC is expected to defend its position against the BJP, which had secured 77 seats in the previous state polls.

(ANI)