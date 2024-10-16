Digital r**e of 3-year-old in school premises in Noida shocks locals, probe underway

Noida: An incident of digital rape of a girl child has come to light in Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. The child belongs to a famous school. An employee of the school has been accused of committing this heinous incident with a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in the school premises.

The girl had been silent for a long time, when the family questioned her on suspicion, the girl cried and told that her brother what had happened to her. The father complained to the police after which an FIR was registered.

The investigation later revealed that the school management had been hiding the case for a long time. However, the news came to light after a copy of the FIR went viral on social media.

As per Section 3 of the POCSO Act, ‘Any person who commits to inserting, to any extent, any object or a part of the body, not being the penis, into the vagina, the urethra or anus of the child or makes the child do so with him or any other person is considered as penetrative sexual assault.

Laws considering digital rape came into effect after 2012. Till then, digital rape was not mentioned in the Indian Penal code(IPC). Previously, it came under the classification of molestation instead of rape.

For many people, the word digital rape is confusing. But there is nothing “digital” about it. ‘Digit’ here means means finger, thumb or toe, that is, exploiting the victim with finger or thumb is called digital rape. It is a all genders term and can be used for both males and females.