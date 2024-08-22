Digendranath Swain gets Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar 2024

New Delhi: Dr Digendranath Swain was bestowed the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award for the year 2024 in Space Science and Technology by President Droupadi Murmu for his exceptional potential in Science and Technology.

The award comprising a Medallion and Sanad was presented to Dr Swain by the President at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dr Swain from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Thiruvananthapuram is an expert in experimental solid mechanics of launch vehicle structures with outstanding contributions in supporting structural qualification tests using DIC and other experimental techniques.

It has been expected that this well-deserved and prestigious recognition would inspire Dr Swain to scale even greater heights in the years to come and fulfil the vast expectations the country has from him through his work.

