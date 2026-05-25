Dharmendra Pradhan writes to states, calls for smooth and secure conduct of NEET re-examination

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New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators across the country, seeking their cooperation for the smooth, fair, and successful conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Ministry said in an official statement released on Monday.

“In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, the Union Minister has also specifically urged them to ensure the availability of all essential basic facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of aspirants,” as per the Ministry.

In his letter, Shri Pradhan wrote: “In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the District Authorities and all schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates. These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans/coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilets, wherever required.”

Emphasizing that the interests and well-being of students are of paramount importance, the Minister called upon all State Governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination, June 21.

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Pradhan expressed confidence that all States would extend their full cooperation to ensure that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent, and fair manner.

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test.

(Source: ANI)