Dhar road accident: 15 dead after pickup vehicle overturns; Union Minister Savitri Thakur visits hospital

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Dhar: In a horrific road accident in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, at least 15 people have been confirmed dead after a pickup vehicle went out of control and overturned, leaving several others critically injured.

Officials have confirmed that 15 people have died as a result of the accident. There were approximately 35 people on board the pickup vehicle when it overturned. Between 8-10 patients remain in extremely critical condition.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade also reached the district hospital to assess the situation. He has officially confirmed 15 deaths so far.

The victims, many of whom were young children and teenagers, have been identified in a “brought dead” list from the hospital. The accident claimed the lives of several children and teenagers who had their entire lives ahead of them: Tanu/Omesh, a 9-year-old girl; Kiran, a 9-year-old girl; Sumit, a 14-year-old boy; Aayush, a 14-year-old boy; Gokul, a 15-year-old boy.

A large number of the deceased were women from the nearby villages of Nayapura, Semlipura, and Rampura: Rinku, 19; Ranjana, approximately 20,; Ranjna, 25; Savitr, 30; Anguri, 35; Bhuri, 35; Sangeeta, approximately 35; Sunita, 42; Maina, 45 and Kanta, 45.

The number of fatalities has been verified by the Indore Divisional Commissioner. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade visited the hospital to support the survivors, as several others remain in critical condition.

The tragic incident occurred when a pickup vehicle carrying approximately 35 passengers lost control and flipped over on the road. Dr Chhatrapal Singh Chauhan, the duty doctor at District Bhoj Hospital, confirmed the fatalities among those brought to the facility.

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“A pickup vehicle crashed with about 35 people on board. All patients have been brought here. Between 10-15 people have died, and the condition of 8 to 10 patients remains extremely critical,” stated Dr Chauhan.

The MP from the Dhar-Mhow constituency and Union Minister of State, Savitri Thakur, arrived at the hospital immediately. She met with the injured and their families, assuring them of all possible assistance. She also instructed doctors to provide the best possible medical care to the victims.

“We visited the hospital to meet those injured in the unfortunate incident. The government stands firmly with them during this time. I have issued clear instructions to the doctors to provide top-quality treatment without any negligence. We pray for their speedy recovery”, MP Savitri Thakur said.

Critically injured patients are being referred to Indore for advanced medical treatment after receiving primary care. Local administration is investigating the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest the vehicle was overloaded beyond its capacity, which may have been a major contributing factor to this painful tragedy.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

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