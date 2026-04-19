Dhandhuka violence case: Two accused persons arrested for killing man in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: Two accused persons of Dhandhuka violence case arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

The victim of the incident is identified as 30-year-old Dharmesh Gamara. The two accused were identified as Sameer and Rizwan and both are arrested for involvement in the killing of Gamara.

In a motorcycle crash incident a minor fight took place and turned into a heated argument which further made two groups confront each other.

The verbal argument later converted into violence due to which one person lost his life after being stabbed in the leg and died due to excessive bleeding, following which several roadside shops were set ablaze.

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According to the reports, local police and fire services rushed to the spot and started the needful operations. 15 to 20 people who had engaged in arson were also detained.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Dhandhuka violence | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Visuals from the residence of deceased, Dharmesh Gamara. He was stabbed by one accused, Rizwan in a fight triggered by a motorcycle accident and later died during treatment in a hospital. Police arrested both the accused, Sameer… pic.twitter.com/EP6x6PuzYM — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026