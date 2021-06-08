New Delhi: The Health Ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services has issued a new guideline in which it has dropped use of drugs including Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Doxycycline, zinc and multivitamins for the treatment of asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 patients.

The DGHS retained antipyretic and antitussive drugs for symptomatic patients. The guideline further added that CT scan of chest should not be done for diagnosing Covid infection.

The revised guidelines have said no medication is required for asymptomatic cases. In the case of mildly symptomatic patients, self-monitoring for fever, breathlessness and oxygen saturation (SpO2) have been recommended.

New guidelines have also been laid out for steroids. “Steroids are indicated in only hospitalized moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases. Steroids should be used at the right time, in right dose and for right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided,” the health ministry said.

Read the revised guidelines here: