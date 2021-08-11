DGCI gives a nod to conduct study on mixing Covaxin, Covishield vaccine

New-Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval for a study on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield Covid-19 vaccines in India.

This study and its clinical trials will be conducted by Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Earlier, on August 8 the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the study on mixing and matching of two COVID vaccines, namely Covaxin and Covishield, shows better results. “Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin & Covishield shows better result,” ICMR had said in a tweet.

In the study ICMR compared the safety and immunogenicity profile with those indiviuals who received either Covaxin or Covishield and which one showed better results.

On July 29, a Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended conducting this study. The expert committee recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the Phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield.