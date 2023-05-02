DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First Airline as it cancels booking on May 3-4

Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Go First Airline as the Airline cancelled bookings from 3-4 May 2023.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues a show cause notice to Go First after the airline cancelled fresh bookings from 3-4 May – reads a tweet by ANI.

Go First is hereby called upon to show cause as to why suitable action shall not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation. The reply of the airline shall reach this office within 24 hours, failing which the matter would be processed ex-parte: DGCA reads the notice.

In this connection, the airline was also directed to submit the details of the steps taken to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the passengers who had booked tickets to travel on flights for the 3rd and 4th of May. The Authority asked the Airlines to submit their plan of action to operate flights as per the approved schedule from 5th May 2023 onwards, said DGCA.