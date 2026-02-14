DGCA fines Air India ₹1 Crore for operating aircraft without valid airworthiness clearance

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has fined Air India USD 110,350 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) for operating a plane on multiple occasions without a mandatory airworthiness clearance, citing serious safety lapses and loss of public confidence on the airline.

According to a confidential DGCA order, the violation involved an Airbus A320 that was flown on passenger routes eight times without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC). On September 24 and 25, the aircraft flew to the major sectors, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The ARC is an important regulatory measure that confirms the aircraft’s continued airworthiness and safety for conducting business. Its absence in operation is a grave violation of the aviation safety standards.

Air India, through an internal inquiry, cited systemic flaws in the compliance and monitoring procedures of the airline. The investigation confessed the lack of internal controls and emphasized that it is paramount to enhance regulatory compliance and controls.

In its orders, DGCA noted that not only do such lapses undermine a safety standard, but also further undermine the levels of trust in the national carrier on the part of the populace, particularly at a time when Air India is experiencing a significant change of ownership.

The regulator has instructed the airline to implement corrective action to ensure that there is no repeat and proper adherence to airworthiness and safety regulations in the future.