Devuthani Ekadashi: Devotees gather at Hanuman Garhi to perform 15-km panchkosi parikrama in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Devotees thronged Hanuman Garhi in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi. On this day, participants also engage in the Panchkosi Parikrama, a 15-kilometre pilgrimage around Ayodhya Dham.

A devotee, Vishu Gupta, said, “This is Panchkosi Parikrama: the circumambulation involves walking around the temple. We started this at 5:45 AM.”

Rishi, a devotee, said, “The muhurat timing was scheduled for 4 AM, but we started at 6:27 AM. This is my first visit here, and I’m feeling positive about it. The chanting of Ram naam and the overall spiritual atmosphere are really uplifting. The langars are also well-organised. All the facilities here are quite good.”

Another devotee said, “We are enjoying this. The good thing is that it is not raining. This time, there is a bigger crowd than last time.”

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthhani Ekadashi, is one of the most important occasions in the Hindu religion.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up on this auspicious day, which falls during the Kartik month. It is being celebrated on Saturday– especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi, a plant which is said to be the incarnation of a woman named ‘Vrinda’. Thus, the ritual of marriage known as Tulsi Vivah is performed by the devotees, which is said to bring a happy marriage.

On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. They offer the deity fruits and flowers. Many also take a holy bath and chant mantras.

Some even like to keep fast of Devuthani Ekadashi. The fast for Dev Uthani Ekadashi begins a day before the Ekadashi, on Dashami, which continues till Dwadashi after the Parana Muhurat.

