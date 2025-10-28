Devotees offer ‘Usha Arghya’ on last day of Chhath Puja

Advertisement

Patna: Devotees on Tuesday morning offered “Usha Arghya” to the rising Sun on the last day of Chhath Puja. The devotees reached the riverbanks to witness the rising Sun and to perform pooja.

In Bihar, people flocked to the Patna Collectorate Ghat in Bihar to prepare for the “Usha Arghya.” The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat. Security personnel were present to ensure the smooth conduct of the “Usha Arghya.”

In Delhi, ITO’s Hathi Ghat has been illuminated, where devotees offered prayers to the rising sun.

Dolly, a devotee at the ITO Hathi Ghat, expressed, “The ghat is beautifully decorated, there are a lot of people here…it is a wonderful experience.”

Another devotee, Guruprasad from Bihar, said, “I would like to thank the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making such an arrangement at the ghat for us Biharis. The government has laid a mat so that our mothers can offer prayers without getting injured by glass pieces…”

Devotees throng Shastri Ghat to offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja.

In Uttar Pradesh, Guru Gorakhnath Ghat on the Rapti River in Gorakhpur also witnessed a large number of devotees who came to perform rituals and offer “Usha Arghya” to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja.

The devotees offer ‘Usha Arghya’ in Noida Sector 21. Women were seen in knee-deep water covered with rose petals, offering prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja.

Devotees gathered in large numbers on the ghats of Varanasi to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja on the last day.

Delhi’s Yamuna Ghat was also flocked with devotees to offer “Usha Arghya” on early Tuesday morning, marking the end of the four-day-long Chhath Puja.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

