Devendra Fadanvis to be next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to take oath tomorrow!

Mumbai: Devendra Fadanvis likely to be next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to take oath tomorrow said reliable reports on Wednesday. If sources are to be believed, Fadanvis is all set to be the next CM.

According to reports, Devendra Fadanvis has been named BJP’s Legislative Party leader in the party’s core committee meeting. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “We all fought a historical election in the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis and we won a historic mandate for Mahayuti. We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi.”

He further said, “We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132 which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. 7 MLAs have also given support to us so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly…”

Further, Maharashtra BJP the legislative party meeting in Mumbai was held today. Party’s Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were present at the meeting. In the meeting Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.