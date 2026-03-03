Devastating accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway claims lives of child, driver; watch

Advertisement

Delhi: A devastating accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao’s Gehar Purwa village yesterday, leaving a young child and the driver dead, and multiple people injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the Mahindra pickup was speeding when it lost control and crashed into the divider, throwing passengers several meters away. The driver is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The accident has sent shockwaves in the local community, with many demanding stricter road safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

Watch the video here:

📍Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: A speeding Mahindra pickup lost control and crashed into a divider on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway near Gehar Purwa village.

