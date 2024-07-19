Designated Khalistani terrorist Landa’s key aide Baljeet Singh arrested

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa. The personnel has arrested Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai or Balli in connection with a major terror case involving the supply of deadly weapons.

Hailing from Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh, Balli was arrested from Punjab on Thursday. During interrogation he was found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa’s agent in Punjab.

According to reports given by NIA, these supplied weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others.

Notably, investigations into the case registered by NIA suo moto on July 10 last year is underway. The investigation revealed that Baljeet Singh has provided weapons to another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta as part of the larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

Informing about the arrest, ANI quoted NIA saying, “Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from foreign soil to promote terror in India.” Meanwhile, investigation us underway to crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits.